Giving brightens holiday season
Thomas More Prep-Marian Junior High eighth-grader Jeffery Heiman helps load a car full of Christmas presents the students collected for individuals served by Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas. Thomas More Prep-Marian Junior High eighth-grader Jeffery Heiman helps load a car full of Christmas presents the students collected for individuals served by Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas.
