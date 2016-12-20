Editorial: New research helps student...

Editorial: New research helps students identify academic problems early

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

From the emphasis on postsecondary outcomes in the Kansans CAN educational initiative to entrepreneurship programs in state schools, Kansas educators, administrators and policymakers are trying to become more future-oriented. One of the best ways to ensure that students are ready for college is to determine how well they're performing as early as possible and immediately address their academic weaknesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Congress' budget patch averts national farm loa... Thu kuda 2
Who remembers the old AM rock radio stations fr... (Jan '10) Wed Jmbagg 41
News Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09) Dec 25 frank 20,092
looking for a place to rent off the grid Dec 25 sue 1
News Police in Kansas town use Facebook in hunt for ... Dec 12 Millie Lowe 3
News Ottawa plucks city manager from Fort Scott (Aug '07) Dec 10 BTT 17
News Trump likely to have Kobach, Kelly run DHS Dec 6 Wildchild 2
See all Kansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,068 • Total comments across all topics: 277,464,674

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC