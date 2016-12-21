Dad was right
When I think about the perils associated with winter travel, I think about my dad's simple, but sound advice. "Stay off the roads."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who remembers the old AM rock radio stations fr... (Jan '10)
|5 hr
|Jmbagg
|41
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Dec 25
|frank
|20,092
|looking for a place to rent off the grid
|Dec 25
|sue
|1
|Police in Kansas town use Facebook in hunt for ...
|Dec 12
|Millie Lowe
|3
|Ottawa plucks city manager from Fort Scott (Aug '07)
|Dec 10
|BTT
|17
|Trump likely to have Kobach, Kelly run DHS
|Dec 6
|Wildchild
|2
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Nov 30
|bursatogel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC