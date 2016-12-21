Congress' budget patch averts nationa...

Congress' budget patch averts national farm loan crisis

10 hrs ago Read more: The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas

U.S. farmers drained all available government agricultural loan money this past fiscal year to get through one of the worst agricultural downturns in recent years, but no one who qualifies for a farm loan will be denied in the next four months due to an unusual provision passed this month by Congress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.

