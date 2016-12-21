Comments
Tami Allen of Garden City has been reappointed to the statewide Independent Living Council by Gov. Sam Brownback, part of a number of appointments announced by the governor's office recently. The governor's office is always looking for qualified, interested Kansans to serve the state on commissions and boards in their areas of expertise.
