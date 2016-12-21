Christmas Day tornado count climbs for Kansas
As many as five tornadoes touched down across Kansas on Christmas Day, weather officials said Wednesday - and one of them moved close to Greensburg, which was obliterated by a massive tornado in 2007. They're the first tornadoes ever to form on Christmas Day in the Sunflower State and were nearly double the number of December tornadoes in Kansas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congress' budget patch averts national farm loa...
|2 hr
|kuda
|2
|Who remembers the old AM rock radio stations fr... (Jan '10)
|19 hr
|Jmbagg
|41
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Dec 25
|frank
|20,092
|looking for a place to rent off the grid
|Dec 25
|sue
|1
|Police in Kansas town use Facebook in hunt for ...
|Dec 12
|Millie Lowe
|3
|Ottawa plucks city manager from Fort Scott (Aug '07)
|Dec 10
|BTT
|17
|Trump likely to have Kobach, Kelly run DHS
|Dec 6
|Wildchild
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC