Christmas Day tornado count climbs for Kansas

As many as five tornadoes touched down across Kansas on Christmas Day, weather officials said Wednesday - and one of them moved close to Greensburg, which was obliterated by a massive tornado in 2007. They're the first tornadoes ever to form on Christmas Day in the Sunflower State and were nearly double the number of December tornadoes in Kansas.

