Brownback: Not inclined to support changes to campus concealed weapons law
Governor Brownback said Wednesday he isn't inclined to support changes to the state's concealed weapons law for public colleges and universities. Gov. Sam Brownback said Wednesday he isn't inclined to support changes to the state's concealed weapons law for public universities, a signal to lawmakers they will have to gather veto-proof majorities to modify the policy.
