Are you ready to fight?
Tuesday's Hays Daily News guest editorial "Federal Regulations" should serve as a heads up, not just to locals but to all Americans. As the Trump administration unfolds, you'll soon see more and more of the same crap.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congress' budget patch averts national farm loa...
|Thu
|kuda
|2
|Who remembers the old AM rock radio stations fr... (Jan '10)
|Wed
|Jmbagg
|41
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Dec 25
|frank
|20,092
|looking for a place to rent off the grid
|Dec 25
|sue
|1
|Police in Kansas town use Facebook in hunt for ...
|Dec 12
|Millie Lowe
|3
|Ottawa plucks city manager from Fort Scott (Aug '07)
|Dec 10
|BTT
|17
|Trump likely to have Kobach, Kelly run DHS
|Dec 6
|Wildchild
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC