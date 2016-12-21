AM markets: festive chill slows wheat bears. But soy drops

This time, it is not so much of an issue of the gap between hard spring wheat and the global benchmark of Chicago soft red winter wheat, but of the latter's revived discount to Kansas City-traded hard red winter wheat. Indeed, after hitting a premium of $0.04 1 2 a bushel on Monday last week, March soft wheat futures fell to a discount of $0.09 a bushel against their Kansas City peers as of the close of the last session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agrimoney.com.