AM markets: festive chill slows wheat bears. But soy drops
This time, it is not so much of an issue of the gap between hard spring wheat and the global benchmark of Chicago soft red winter wheat, but of the latter's revived discount to Kansas City-traded hard red winter wheat. Indeed, after hitting a premium of $0.04 1 2 a bushel on Monday last week, March soft wheat futures fell to a discount of $0.09 a bushel against their Kansas City peers as of the close of the last session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Agrimoney.com.
Add your comments below
Kansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brownback and Roberts block Obama nominees (Aug '09)
|Wed
|Marie
|20,090
|Police in Kansas town use Facebook in hunt for ...
|Dec 12
|Millie Lowe
|3
|Ottawa plucks city manager from Fort Scott (Aug '07)
|Dec 10
|BTT
|17
|Trump likely to have Kobach, Kelly run DHS
|Dec 6
|Wildchild
|2
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Nov 30
|bursatogel
|1
|Mistrial declared in Norton murder case
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|The Latest: Kansas governor decries plot agains...
|Oct '16
|trumpem
|3
Find what you want!
Search Kansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC