All six Electoral College voters in Kansas side with Donald Trump; vote met with boos, applause

The six Kansas Republicans serving as Electoral College voters, shown here on the Senate floor, affirmed Monday the convincing victory in the state by President-elect Donald Trump despite being bombarded with pleas from disgruntled activists to switch allegiance to another candidate. The Kansas Electors voting in the Senate chamber Monday are from left; Mark Kahrs of Wichita Kelly Arnold of Wichita , Ashley McMillan Hutchinson of Concordia , Clayton L. Barker of Leawood , Helen Van Etten of Topeka and Ron Estes of Wichita .

