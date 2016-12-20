After UN vote, Sen. Jerry Moran resolution will signal support of Israel
Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., leaves a closed-door GOP caucus luncheon at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2014. When Congress convenes next week for the start of its 2017 session, U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran will introduce a resolution "to express the sense of the Senate that we stand in support of Israel and disapprove of the U.N.'s actions," the Kansas Republican said in a news release Friday.
