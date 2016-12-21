3 injured in accident near Goodland

At approximately 3:21 a.m. 2.8 miles west of Goodland on Interstate 70, Erik Manuel Perez, 32, Wichita, was driving a 2005 Chevy Silverado pickup west when he lost control and drove across the passing lane into the median. The vehicle drove up a hump in the median and rolled an unknown amount of times, according to the report by the Kansas Highway Patrol.

