2016 in editorials

State of state - When Gov. Sam Brownback concluded his sixth State of the State address Tuesday night with a "timeless question" that the ancients asked of God, he neglected a timely one many Kansans would ask of their chief executive: What are you going to do about the state's budget problems? Hesston, Newton shootings - Hearts broke along with the news Thursday night that someone had opened fire at Excel Industries in Hesston, killing and injuring what was then an unknown number of people after related shootings in Newton. Suddenly, a part of the country accustomed to nature-made tragedies faced a terrifying man-made one.

