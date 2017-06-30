Trump's Surgeon General Pick Built Na...

Trump's Surgeon General Pick Built Name Fighting HIV And Opioids In Indiana

Several weeks before President Donald Trump nominated Indiana's state health commissioner Jerome Adams to be the next U.S. surgeon general, Adams toured the Salvation Army Harbor Light detox center in Indianapolis, the only treatment facility in the state for people without insurance. Adams' supporters say the visit is an example of how he has prioritized the opioid epidemic during his tenure as Indiana's top health official .

