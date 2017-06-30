Storms bring heavy rains, flooding to...

Storms bring heavy rains, flooding to parts of Indiana

Storms including some severe thunderstorms have brought flooding to parts of Indiana, prompting the rescue of several pets amid high water. Heavy rain fell Thursday, causing flooding in central Indiana including the Anderson area, and thunderstorms moved through the northern part of the state on Friday morning.

