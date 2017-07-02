State considers adding fourth shipping port
I ndiana may be landlocked by most definitions but its waterborne cargo traffic still ranks 11th in the nation - a position that might rise if the state expands its port system as planned. Gov. Eric Holcomb is pushing forward with a proposal to locate a port along the Ohio River in southeastern Indiana, likely in Lawrenceburg, where officials hope to redevelop the site of a former power plant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indianapolis billboard denigrating Prophet Muha...
|Jun 30
|nnono
|7
|price of milk going up in indiana
|Jun 30
|nnono
|2
|welfare food stamp medicaid cuts??????????????
|Jun 28
|nnono
|2
|Hudson found guilty of battering ISU police off...
|Jun 21
|DQ 5 buck lunch
|4
|cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind...
|Jun 20
|LESTERRRTYYY
|6
|Immigration crackdown has Hoosier farmers conce...
|Jun 17
|FILO
|4
|Police: 2 starved 5-year-old boy in Indiana as ...
|Jun 16
|nnono
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC