State considers adding fourth shipping port

I ndiana may be landlocked by most definitions but its waterborne cargo traffic still ranks 11th in the nation - a position that might rise if the state expands its port system as planned. Gov. Eric Holcomb is pushing forward with a proposal to locate a port along the Ohio River in southeastern Indiana, likely in Lawrenceburg, where officials hope to redevelop the site of a former power plant.

