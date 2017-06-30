Some Indiana students eligible for in-state tuition at OSU-Lima
Under a new Tuition Reciprocity Agreement that went into effect July 1, interested students in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties are eligible, the university said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indianapolis billboard denigrating Prophet Muha...
|Tue
|BB Board
|1
|Indianapolis billboard denigrating Prophet Muha...
|Jun 30
|nnono
|7
|price of milk going up in indiana
|Jun 30
|nnono
|2
|welfare food stamp medicaid cuts??????????????
|Jun 28
|nnono
|2
|Hudson found guilty of battering ISU police off...
|Jun 21
|DQ 5 buck lunch
|4
|cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind...
|Jun 20
|LESTERRRTYYY
|6
|Immigration crackdown has Hoosier farmers conce...
|Jun 17
|FILO
|4
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC