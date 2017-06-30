Slight risk for severe weather in southern Indiana on Wednesday
While temperatures were warm and the Indy Airport officially got no rain, many parts of Indiana received more than an inch of rain in pop-up storms on the holiday. There is not any rain around this morning, but I am keeping thunderstorms in the forecast for next few days.
