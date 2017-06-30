Slight risk for severe weather in sou...

Slight risk for severe weather in southern Indiana on Wednesday

6 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

While temperatures were warm and the Indy Airport officially got no rain, many parts of Indiana received more than an inch of rain in pop-up storms on the holiday. There is not any rain around this morning, but I am keeping thunderstorms in the forecast for next few days.

