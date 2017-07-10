Retirement 'bittersweet' for union bo...

Retirement 'bittersweet' for union boss who challenged Trump

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

When Chuck Jones joined the United Steel Workers, unions flexed their power to strike and crossing a picket line could be met with brute force. That's now a distant memory, says the retiring president of USW Local 1999, who grabbed headlines in December after he publicly accused then-President-elect Donald Trump of lying about how many jobs he was saving in a deal with furnace and air conditioner maker Carrier Corp. Like unions across the U.S., the Indianapolis local, which represents workers from Carrier and bearing manufacturer Rexnord Corp., has shed members as factories downsized or shuttered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indianapolis billboard denigrating Prophet Muha... Jun 30 nnono 7
price of milk going up in indiana Jun 30 nnono 2
welfare food stamp medicaid cuts?????????????? Jun 28 nnono 2
News Hudson found guilty of battering ISU police off... Jun 21 DQ 5 buck lunch 4
cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind... Jun 20 LESTERRRTYYY 6
News Immigration crackdown has Hoosier farmers conce... Jun 17 FILO 4
News Police: 2 starved 5-year-old boy in Indiana as ... Jun 16 nnono 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,315 • Total comments across all topics: 282,200,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC