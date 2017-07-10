Retirement 'bittersweet' for union boss who challenged Trump
When Chuck Jones joined the United Steel Workers, unions flexed their power to strike and crossing a picket line could be met with brute force. That's now a distant memory, says the retiring president of USW Local 1999, who grabbed headlines in December after he publicly accused then-President-elect Donald Trump of lying about how many jobs he was saving in a deal with furnace and air conditioner maker Carrier Corp. Like unions across the U.S., the Indianapolis local, which represents workers from Carrier and bearing manufacturer Rexnord Corp., has shed members as factories downsized or shuttered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indianapolis billboard denigrating Prophet Muha...
|Jun 30
|nnono
|7
|price of milk going up in indiana
|Jun 30
|nnono
|2
|welfare food stamp medicaid cuts??????????????
|Jun 28
|nnono
|2
|Hudson found guilty of battering ISU police off...
|Jun 21
|DQ 5 buck lunch
|4
|cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind...
|Jun 20
|LESTERRRTYYY
|6
|Immigration crackdown has Hoosier farmers conce...
|Jun 17
|FILO
|4
|Police: 2 starved 5-year-old boy in Indiana as ...
|Jun 16
|nnono
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC