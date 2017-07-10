Retirement 'bittersweet' for union boss who challenged Trump

When Chuck Jones joined the United Steel Workers, unions flexed their power to strike and crossing a picket line could be met with brute force. That's now a distant memory, says the retiring president of USW Local 1999, who grabbed headlines in December after he publicly accused then-President-elect Donald Trump of lying about how many jobs he was saving in a deal with furnace and air conditioner maker Carrier Corp. Like unions across the U.S., the Indianapolis local, which represents workers from Carrier and bearing manufacturer Rexnord Corp., has shed members as factories downsized or shuttered.

