New laws protect Hoosier children

While this summer's lane closures and orange barrels are a visual reminder that Indiana adopted a landmark road funding bill in the recent legislative session, it's also worth noting that state lawmakers passed a host of new bills that pave the way for stronger and safer Hoosier kids. Several of this year's most promising new laws rely on youth-serving individuals and organizations to address the safety and well-being of our children, the very network the Indiana Youth Institute exists to serve.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.