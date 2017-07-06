New Indiana education blueprint open ...

New Indiana education blueprint open for public comment

Read more: The Tribune

The Indiana Department of Education is collecting public input on a proposal that would bring the state into compliance with new federal education rules. Superintendent Jennifer McCormick's office announced this week that people have until 11:59 p.m. on July 20 to offer their thoughts through an online survey.

Chicago, IL

