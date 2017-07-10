More Indiana Children Eligible for Hearing Aid Assistance July 1
The Center for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Education at the Indiana State Department of Health is working to make hearing aids more available to deaf and hard of hearing children in Indiana through changes to the Hearing Aid Assistance Program of Indiana . Effective July 1, 2017, children age 3 and older will be eligible for up to $2,000 per hearing aid, including bone anchored hearing aids, through a participating audiologist.
