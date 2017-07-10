More Indiana Children Eligible for He...

More Indiana Children Eligible for Hearing Aid Assistance July 1

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WTCA-AM Plymouth

The Center for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Education at the Indiana State Department of Health is working to make hearing aids more available to deaf and hard of hearing children in Indiana through changes to the Hearing Aid Assistance Program of Indiana . Effective July 1, 2017, children age 3 and older will be eligible for up to $2,000 per hearing aid, including bone anchored hearing aids, through a participating audiologist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTCA-AM Plymouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indianapolis billboard denigrating Prophet Muha... Fri nnono 7
price of milk going up in indiana Fri nnono 2
welfare food stamp medicaid cuts?????????????? Jun 28 nnono 2
News Hudson found guilty of battering ISU police off... Jun 21 DQ 5 buck lunch 4
cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind... Jun 20 LESTERRRTYYY 6
News Immigration crackdown has Hoosier farmers conce... Jun 17 FILO 4
News Police: 2 starved 5-year-old boy in Indiana as ... Jun 16 nnono 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tornado
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,654 • Total comments across all topics: 282,166,142

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC