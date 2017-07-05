Man shot by Indiana sheriffa s deputy...

Man shot by Indiana sheriffa s deputy sentenced to prison

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Tribune

A man who was shot and wounded by a northern Indiana sheriff's deputy following a road rage dispute and crash has been sentenced to prison in the case. The Elkhart County prosecutor's office say a judge last week sentenced 25-year-old Alexander D. Jackson of Milford to more than 13 years in prison followed by 10 years of probation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indianapolis billboard denigrating Prophet Muha... Tue BB Board 1
News Indianapolis billboard denigrating Prophet Muha... Jun 30 nnono 7
price of milk going up in indiana Jun 30 nnono 2
welfare food stamp medicaid cuts?????????????? Jun 28 nnono 2
News Hudson found guilty of battering ISU police off... Jun 21 DQ 5 buck lunch 4
cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind... Jun 20 LESTERRRTYYY 6
News Immigration crackdown has Hoosier farmers conce... Jun 17 FILO 4
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,560 • Total comments across all topics: 282,255,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC