Man shot by Indiana sheriffa s deputy sentenced to prison
A man who was shot and wounded by a northern Indiana sheriff's deputy following a road rage dispute and crash has been sentenced to prison in the case. The Elkhart County prosecutor's office say a judge last week sentenced 25-year-old Alexander D. Jackson of Milford to more than 13 years in prison followed by 10 years of probation.
