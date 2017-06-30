Man, 38, found guilty of killing his fiancee's baby girl

US soldier, 36, on vacation in Belarus is 'thrown to his death from the 10th floor balcony of his hotel room after telling his family "they are out for blood" following an argument in a casino' 'He's one evil monster': Man, 62, who murdered his sixth wife and her hitman after being cleared of killing his second wife 30 years ago is sentenced to DEATH as her family rejoices in court Republican whip Steve Scalise is readmitted to ICU in a serious condition after an infection following his shooting at baseball practice last month US is ready to use 'considerable military forces if we must' to stop North Korea's nuclear program, UN ambassador warns Trump meets Polish president to plot against the EU at start of whirlwind visit to Warsaw but the new alliance risks angering Russia ahead of his face-to-face with Putin Ted Cruz suggests CNN broke the law after the network is accused of ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.