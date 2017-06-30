Lafayette planning new $16 million baseball stadium
An Indiana city is planning to demolish its 77-year-old baseball field and replace it with a new $16 million stadium. Lafayette officials say the project will bring a new amenity to the community that can also host soccer games, outdoor concerts and other events.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
