Johnny and Kate Henderson See Hope In Their Weight Loss Journey
Johnny and Kate begin their fourth week into their Southern Indiana Wellness Journey today and all they can see is hope as they start to reach their goals. "Sunday was the first time in a long time I was able to put my belt on with my pants already on without Kate having to do it in the back.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIW-AM Bedford.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indiana ensures employers can ask about crimina...
|7 hr
|Frank
|1
|Indianapolis billboard denigrating Prophet Muha...
|Jun 30
|nnono
|7
|price of milk going up in indiana
|Jun 30
|nnono
|2
|welfare food stamp medicaid cuts??????????????
|Jun 28
|nnono
|2
|Hudson found guilty of battering ISU police off...
|Jun 21
|DQ 5 buck lunch
|4
|cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind...
|Jun 20
|LESTERRRTYYY
|6
|Immigration crackdown has Hoosier farmers conce...
|Jun 17
|FILO
|4
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC