Insanity defense planned for Indiana mom in fatal stabbings

1 hr ago

Thirty-year-old Brandi Worley of Darlington has pleaded not guilty to murder charges. She was treated for self-inflicted stab wounds to the neck after the Nov. 17 attack that left her children, 7-year-old Tyler and 3-year-old Charlee, dead.

Chicago, IL

