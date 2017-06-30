Indiana Recognized For Low Debt

Indiana Recognized For Low Debt

Indiana's public-tax supported debt is the sixth lowest in the United States, according to the most recent State Debt Medians report from Moody's Investors Service , a company that focuses on credit ratings, research and risk analysis. Indiana's debt sits at 0.8 percent of Hoosier taxpayers' personal income, which is the equivalent of $306 per taxpayer.

