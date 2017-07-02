Indiana high court to rule on Lake Mi...

Indiana high court to rule on Lake Michigan beach ownership

Don and Bobbie Gunderson claim their land on Lake Michigan extends to the water's edge, meaning no one can access the beach by their house without permission, The Times reported. The state said it owns the land in a trust for all residents up to the "ordinary high-water mark."

