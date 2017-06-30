Indiana ensures employers can ask about criminal history
Indiana lawmakers have ensured that employers in the state can ask job applicants about their criminal histories when they fill out applications. A law that went into effect Saturday prohibits the state and municipalities from enacting laws and ordinances that restrict employers from asking job applicants about their criminal histories, the South Bend Tribune reported.
