Indiana adding 5 sites for opioid addiction treatment

1 hr ago Read more: Washington Times

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration announced Wednesday that the new sites will join 14 existing centers across the state providing medication-assisted treatment to help patients overcome addictions. The new sites will be in Greenwood, Fort Wayne, Terre Haute, Lafayette and Bloomington.

