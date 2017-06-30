Indiana adding 5 sites for opioid addiction treatment
The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration announced Wednesday that the new sites will join 14 existing centers across the state providing medication-assisted treatment to help patients overcome addictions. The new sites will be in Greenwood, Fort Wayne, Terre Haute, Lafayette and Bloomington.
