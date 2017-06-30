Indiana 25-year-old killed after fire...

Indiana 25-year-old killed after firework hit him in the chest

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Michael Osborne was celebrating the upcoming Fourth of July holiday with friends and family Monday night when a firework struck him in the chest and exploded, WFIE reported. Deputy Coroner Bill Schwartz told Gleaner the 25-year-old from Salem was bending over to light a firework when it went off prematurely.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indianapolis billboard denigrating Prophet Muha... 13 hr BB Board 1
News Indianapolis billboard denigrating Prophet Muha... Jun 30 nnono 7
price of milk going up in indiana Jun 30 nnono 2
welfare food stamp medicaid cuts?????????????? Jun 28 nnono 2
News Hudson found guilty of battering ISU police off... Jun 21 DQ 5 buck lunch 4
cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind... Jun 20 LESTERRRTYYY 6
News Immigration crackdown has Hoosier farmers conce... Jun 17 FILO 4
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,886 • Total comments across all topics: 282,241,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC