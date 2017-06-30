Indiana 25-year-old killed after firework hit him in the chest
Michael Osborne was celebrating the upcoming Fourth of July holiday with friends and family Monday night when a firework struck him in the chest and exploded, WFIE reported. Deputy Coroner Bill Schwartz told Gleaner the 25-year-old from Salem was bending over to light a firework when it went off prematurely.
