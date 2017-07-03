Hauser graduate pursues career in agr...

Hauser graduate pursues career in agriculture

12 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Five years ago, one Hope eighth-grade student had never heard of FFA, nor did she have any interest in agriculture. Things change, however, and 18-year-old Natalie Taylor, a recent graduate of Hauser High School, has become an FFA state officer with hopes to pursue a career in agriculture communications.

