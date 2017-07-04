Gladstone section closed to replace fire hydrant
Gladstone Avenue will be closed Wednesday between Indiana and Illinois avenues as crews from Columbus City Utilities replace a fire hydrant. Residents will have access to their properties during the closure, which will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., but no traffic will be allowed through, city officials said.
