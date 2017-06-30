Friends rally to help Indiana girl co...

Friends rally to help Indiana girl complete bucket list

Write a children's book and go strawberry picking: Group of friends rally to help dying girl, 17, complete her bucket list Her other goals include finishing Harry Potter, writing a children's book, pulling off a senior prank, strawberry picking and picnicking and visiting Michigan A community in Indiana has rallied around a 17-year-old girl to help her complete her bucket list before she dies of a rare muscle cancer . Audrey Lupton, of Indianapolis, was told in February that she only had a few months to live after being diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a cancer that is described as fast growing and needs intense treatment.

