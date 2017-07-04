Cost of a July 4 cookout lower than last year

INDIANAPOLIS This year an Independence Day cookout featuring some of America's favorite summer foods like hot dogs, cheeseburgers, ribs, watermelon and more will cost a little more than $5 per person for the meal, according to an annual survey from Indiana Farm Bureau . The informal survey showed that the average cost to feed 10 people at a cookout in Indiana this summer is $51.55, or $5.15 per person.

