Church recognized as a contributor to Underground Railroad

With a new designation from the National Park Service , Second Baptist Church in New Albany is now in the same category as Harriet Tubman 's adulthood home and the Frederick Douglass National Historic Site in Washington, D.C. The first congregation members of Second Baptist Church, then a Presbyterian place of worship, were remarkably anti-slavery. They not only preached against the practice, but also engaged in acts of service, such as feeding, clothing and educating African American residents in Southern Indiana during the 1850s.

