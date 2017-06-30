Child injured after falling from carn...

Child injured after falling from carnival ride in Indiana

Authorities say a 5-year-old child was injured after falling out of a ride during a carnival in central Indiana. Police in Lebanon says the child was on the "Clown Around" ride at the Fourth of July Carnival in Memorial Park and wasn't properly buckled in a seat Monday night when the ride started.

