Celebrating the 4th of July in your area
Looking for fun this Fourth of July? Here's a list of what's going on around central Indiana, sorted by county and city. COLUMBUS: Enjoy a fireworks show choreographed to music on July 3 at Columbus Municipal Airport - magic show at 6 p.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. LEBANON: See the Boone County fireworks display July 4 at 10 p.m. at Lebanon Middle School .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indianapolis billboard denigrating Prophet Muha...
|Jun 30
|nnono
|7
|price of milk going up in indiana
|Jun 30
|nnono
|2
|welfare food stamp medicaid cuts??????????????
|Jun 28
|nnono
|2
|Hudson found guilty of battering ISU police off...
|Jun 21
|DQ 5 buck lunch
|4
|cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind...
|Jun 20
|LESTERRRTYYY
|6
|Immigration crackdown has Hoosier farmers conce...
|Jun 17
|FILO
|4
|Police: 2 starved 5-year-old boy in Indiana as ...
|Jun 16
|nnono
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC