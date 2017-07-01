Celebrating the 4th of July in your area

Looking for fun this Fourth of July? Here's a list of what's going on around central Indiana, sorted by county and city. COLUMBUS: Enjoy a fireworks show choreographed to music on July 3 at Columbus Municipal Airport - magic show at 6 p.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. LEBANON: See the Boone County fireworks display July 4 at 10 p.m. at Lebanon Middle School .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.