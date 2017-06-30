Bloomington Chamber To Hold Governor's Luncheon With Gov. Holcomb
The event will provide a unique opportunity to hear directly from Indiana's top elected leader on topics that impact the state's business climate, upcoming and/or recent legislative priorities and updates from Indiana's Statehouse. The event is Thursday, August 31 from 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the Monroe Convention Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIW-AM Bedford.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Insanity defense planned for Indiana mom in fat...
|21 hr
|Jimmy Mac
|1
|Indianapolis billboard denigrating Prophet Muha...
|Jul 4
|BB Board
|1
|Indianapolis billboard denigrating Prophet Muha...
|Jun 30
|nnono
|7
|price of milk going up in indiana
|Jun 30
|nnono
|2
|welfare food stamp medicaid cuts??????????????
|Jun 28
|nnono
|2
|Hudson found guilty of battering ISU police off...
|Jun 21
|DQ 5 buck lunch
|4
|cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind...
|Jun 20
|LESTERRRTYYY
|6
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC