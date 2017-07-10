Air quality action days issued for Southeastern Indiana
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has issued an Air Quality Action Day and is forecasting high ozone levels for Sunday and Monday in southeastern Indiana, including Jefferson, Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Jackson, Scott and Washington counties. Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when ozone levels are high.
