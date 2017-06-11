What should Pistons do in first round of NBA draft?
The NBA draft is less than a week away and the Detroit Pistons are slated to pick 12th in the first round. Guards who could be available when the Pistons are on the clock include Louisville's Donovan Mitchell , Luke Kennard of Duke and Frank Ntilikina of Europe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
