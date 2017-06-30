Walorski Jobs Fair Draws More Than 175 Hoosiers, 55 Employers
More than 175 Hoosiers Thursday attended a jobs fair hosted by U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski that featured 55 employers, 10 veterans service organizations, and more than 1,200 job openings. The Jobs and Veterans Resource Fair took place at Bethel College and was free and open to the public.
