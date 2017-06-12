Wabash County judge nominated to Indiana Supreme Court
On Monday, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced his pick for the state Supreme Court. After announcing Christopher Goff as the choice, the Hoosier held back tears as he accepted the position.
