Valparaiso University students learn diversity via design
Valparaiso University assistant professor Yeohyun Ahn wanted her students to learn more about graphic design than just the ins and outs of the trade. "When I was educated in design, I was educated to work for the client, to work for the commission, to work for making profit," said Ahn, 42. "I wanted them to be motivated to do a design project to support the community."
