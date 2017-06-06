U2 plans first Indianapolis show since 2001
U2 plans first Indianapolis show since 2001 Rock band's 'Joshua Tree' anniversary tour will visit Lucas Oil Stadium Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://indy.st/2s0a6HO U2 will celebrate the 30th anniversary of "The Joshua Tree" album in Indianapolis, where the Irish rock band played one of its most unusual shows of 1987. Bono, the Edge, Larry Mullen and Adam Clayton will perform Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palladium-Item.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Mon
|Undertacker
|46
|Thelma Marshall Home for Children (Gary, IN) (Jan '16)
|Mon
|john gilbert
|8
|Notre Dame students plan walkout during Pence s...
|May 26
|Hoosier Daddy
|14
|Jeb Bush: Teachers unions blocking education pr...
|May 23
|Yep
|1
|price of milk going up in indiana
|May 22
|tercnmy
|1
|cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind...
|May 22
|KTRYYU
|1
|by food now cuz food stamps b cut to 10 percent...
|May 22
|ZOZOPOPOO
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC