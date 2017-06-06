U2 plans first Indianapolis show since 2001 Rock band's 'Joshua Tree' anniversary tour will visit Lucas Oil Stadium Check out this story on pal-item.com: http://indy.st/2s0a6HO U2 will celebrate the 30th anniversary of "The Joshua Tree" album in Indianapolis, where the Irish rock band played one of its most unusual shows of 1987. Bono, the Edge, Larry Mullen and Adam Clayton will perform Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palladium-Item.