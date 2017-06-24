Tribute marks 14th birthday of girl slain near Indiana trail
A group of family and friends gathered to release a lantern balloon on the 14th birthday of one of the two northern Indiana girls who were killed four months ago while out spending the day on a hiking trail. The tribute Friday in Delphi for Abigail Williams came as investigators continue trying to find who killed her and 14-year-old friend Liberty German.
