Train speeds increased in 2016 where deadly accident happened

Federal changes in 2016 increased the speed from 25 miles an hour to 40 miles an hour on several train lines in Indiana, including the line where two children were killed in an accident on Wednesday. "There are train speed changes they can go up to 49 miles through here," said Jessica Fedder of Operation Lifesaver.

Chicago, IL

