The Latest: Police: Indiana boya s fa...

The Latest: Police: Indiana boya s fatal shooting an accident

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: The Republic

Indianapolis police say the fatal shooting of a 9-year-old boy was an accident that occurred as the boy and a friend were playing with a gun. Police said the boy and his friend found an unsecured gun Monday night at an apartment complex on the city's north side and were playing with it when it discharged, striking the boy in the face.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indianapolis billboard denigrating Prophet Muha... Jun 23 Islam is a CULT 6
welfare food stamp medicaid cuts?????????????? Jun 22 okju 1
News Hudson found guilty of battering ISU police off... Jun 21 DQ 5 buck lunch 4
cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind... Jun 20 LESTERRRTYYY 6
News Immigration crackdown has Hoosier farmers conce... Jun 17 FILO 4
News Police: 2 starved 5-year-old boy in Indiana as ... Jun 16 nnono 1
News Pence to host Indianapolis fundraiser on Friday Jun 16 nnono 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,249 • Total comments across all topics: 282,062,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC