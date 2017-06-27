The Latest: Police: Indiana boya s fatal shooting an accident
Indianapolis police say the fatal shooting of a 9-year-old boy was an accident that occurred as the boy and a friend were playing with a gun. Police said the boy and his friend found an unsecured gun Monday night at an apartment complex on the city's north side and were playing with it when it discharged, striking the boy in the face.
