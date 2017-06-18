Teen airlifted following Attica ATV crash
Indiana Conservation Officers said it happened Sunday just before 4 p.m. in the 300 block of West Covered Bridge Road. Investigators said as the girls turned around a tree in the yard, the driver confused the gas pedal for the brake pedal, causing the ATV to accelerate and flip onto its side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind...
|5 hr
|nnono
|5
|Immigration crackdown has Hoosier farmers conce...
|Sat
|FILO
|4
|Police: 2 starved 5-year-old boy in Indiana as ...
|Jun 16
|nnono
|1
|Pence to host Indianapolis fundraiser on Friday
|Jun 16
|nnono
|1
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Jun 14
|Flowers
|48
|by food now cuz food stamps b cut to 10 percent...
|Jun 14
|nnono
|2
|Thelma Marshall Home for Children (Gary, IN) (Jan '16)
|Jun 5
|john gilbert
|8
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC