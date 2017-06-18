Teen airlifted following Attica ATV c...

Teen airlifted following Attica ATV crash

16 hrs ago

Indiana Conservation Officers said it happened Sunday just before 4 p.m. in the 300 block of West Covered Bridge Road. Investigators said as the girls turned around a tree in the yard, the driver confused the gas pedal for the brake pedal, causing the ATV to accelerate and flip onto its side.

